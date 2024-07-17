Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,055 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76. The firm has a market cap of $457.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

