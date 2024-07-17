Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

