Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $410.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $411.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.54.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $420.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.50 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

