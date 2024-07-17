Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $122,000 in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,635 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,551,789 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,831,000 after purchasing an additional 451,370 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 396,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 229,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

