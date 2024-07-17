Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 822,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 73.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 151,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after buying an additional 171,995 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,479,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

