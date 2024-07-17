Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $259,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

