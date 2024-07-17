Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial grew its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GRNB stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

