Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

