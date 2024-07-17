Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average is $108.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

