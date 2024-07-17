Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,711 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,829,000 after buying an additional 302,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $127.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

