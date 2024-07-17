Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

NYSE UNP opened at $243.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.03. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

