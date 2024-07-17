Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 183 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

SPG stock opened at $151.51 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

