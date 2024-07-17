Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 565 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

