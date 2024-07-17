Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,811 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,027,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,750 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 476,204 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

SPDN stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

