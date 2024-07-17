Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,096,000 after acquiring an additional 316,617 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,337,478 shares of company stock valued at $901,206,222 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

TMUS opened at $182.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $183.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

