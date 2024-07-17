Violich Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 40,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.