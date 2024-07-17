Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of VIRC opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 78.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 209,366 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 47.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 83,405 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

