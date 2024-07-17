Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.82

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $12.08. Vivendi shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 1,550 shares changing hands.

Vivendi Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

