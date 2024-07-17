Wag! Group Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:PET)

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wag! Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Wag! Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Wag! Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PET opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.76. Wag! Group has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.65.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Wag! Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $39,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,377.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 22,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $38,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,167,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $39,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,377.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,392 shares of company stock valued at $550,460. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

