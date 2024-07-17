Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) PT Lowered to $3.50

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PET. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Wag! Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PET stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Wag! Group has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wag! Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wag! Group

In other Wag! Group news, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $39,520.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,377.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $48,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,392 shares of company stock valued at $550,460 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wag! Group stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

