Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 186,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,380,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of WMT opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

