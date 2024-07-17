Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 504,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 409,555 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.02.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

About Weave Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

