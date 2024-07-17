Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,898 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Weibo alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Weibo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Weibo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Weibo in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WB opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Get Our Latest Report on WB

Weibo Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.