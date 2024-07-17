WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.05

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.05 and last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 464271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.
In related news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
