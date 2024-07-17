Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $5.05. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 129,867 shares trading hands.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1,263.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.