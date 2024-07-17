Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $5.05. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 129,867 shares trading hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
