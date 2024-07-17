Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Evercore ISI

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.32.
Welltower Price Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.
Insider Transactions at Welltower
In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Welltower by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Welltower by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Welltower by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
