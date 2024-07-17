Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,763.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

WERN stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

