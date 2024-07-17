Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WERN. Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,050,000 after buying an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1,048.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 83,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 44,159 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

