Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.52.

Western Digital stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 62,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

