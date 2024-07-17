Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.64. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

