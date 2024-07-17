Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WY opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 130,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after buying an additional 273,291 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 42.5% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 36,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.