William Blair Downgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Market Perform

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $3,192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 30.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

