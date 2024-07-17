William Blair Weighs in on Genmab A/S’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

