Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.60

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.60 and last traded at $106.60, with a volume of 12467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.06.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.