Wipro (WIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect Wipro to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wipro Trading Up 0.1 %

WIT opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WIT

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.