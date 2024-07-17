Wipro (WIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect Wipro to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wipro Trading Up 0.1 %
WIT opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
