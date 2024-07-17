WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.00

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.77.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 11,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

