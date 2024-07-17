WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.56

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 4117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $916.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 32.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 377,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 92,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 469.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 349,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

