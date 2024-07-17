Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $275.00

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.54), with a volume of 482910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 264.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 969.64 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,142.86%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

