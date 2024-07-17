Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

