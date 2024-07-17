Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,435 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,861,000 after acquiring an additional 942,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 915,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,140,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 693,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 601,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 571,626 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

