XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Lowered to $11.70 at Bank of America

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $12.70 to $11.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.07.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in XPeng by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,343,000 after acquiring an additional 624,926 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,993,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in XPeng by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,336,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $26,047,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

