XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $120.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

NYSE:XPO opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.19. XPO has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. XPO’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of XPO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

