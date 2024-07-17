Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Yelp Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 4,634.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

