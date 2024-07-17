Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3,858.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.