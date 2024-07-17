Zacks Research Weighs in on Core Laboratories Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Core Laboratories stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,258 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 326,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 164,797 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 420,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 145,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

