Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.69

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 237479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZETA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $23,560,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.