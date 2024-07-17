Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Director Acquires $58,700.00 in Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $273.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 141,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

