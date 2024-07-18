1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives Underperform Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their underperform rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a $8.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $642.10 million, a PE ratio of -83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

