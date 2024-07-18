12,688 Shares in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JGLO. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,969,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,680,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of JGLO opened at $61.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.