1,418 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JACK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Insider Activity

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

